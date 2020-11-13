Deliveroo adds ex-Worldpay CFO to board

Former Worldpay chief financial officer Rick Medlock has joined Deliveroo’s non-executive board.

The move comes as the takeaway delivery app prepares to pursue a public listing in the coming months, Sky News reported.

Sources told Sky News that Deliveroo had also been approaching candidates for its chairmanship.

Deliveroo is said to have appointed bankers at JP Morgan as it steps up preparations for an initial public offering in London next year. Goldman Sachs is also on board to oversee its long-awaited London flotation.

Medlock has more than 30 years’ experience at technology firms. Before Worldpay he was CFO as Misys, which now forms part of Finastra. Before that he was CFO at Inmarsat Plc for nine years, where he oversaw its initial public offering.