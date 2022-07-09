Defence secretary Ben Wallace pulls out of Tory leadership race

Defence secretary Ben Wallace pulled out of the Tory leadership race. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has pulled out of the Tory leadership race.

Wallace announced his decision via Twitter, saying he would continue focusing on his job at the Ministry of Defence.

“After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party,” he tweeted.

“It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe.”

Wallace was considered one of the most likely candidates, alongside former Chancellor Rishi Sunak – who announced his bid yesterday – as well former health secretary Sajid Javid, who still needs to throw his hat in the ring.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss is also expected to run for leader.