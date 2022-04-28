Porn-gate is about much more than just dirty videos, says defence secretary: ‘Late sitting, long nights with bars’

Ben Wallace said “there’s no place for pornography in any workplace” and said there needs to be a cultural change in Westminster.

The Defence Secretary told Sky News: “There is a range of allegations that go right across the House, go right across the parties.

“This is a problem, I think, about the overall culture of the House of Commons.” Ben Wallace

“It is late sitting, long nights with bars, and that very often leads, and it has done for decades, to behavioural challenges…

“I think it’s really important that we think about ways to change the culture in the House of Commons”.

Lose the whip

The Defence Secretary continued by saying that the Tory MP who allegedly watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber should lose the whip if the claims are correct.

Ben Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I certainly think they should lose the whip.”

He also said the person “could be subject to a recall petition”, adding: “There are a range of measures, if this is proven then measures and discipline should be administered.”