Defence minister greenlights military sealift deal to secure 150 UK jobs

London-based Foreland Shipping will run a seven-year contract with the Ministry of Defence, under a new deal announced on Friday.

Defence ministers have awarded a £476m contract to a UK-based shipping firm specialising in so-called sealift operations.

The seven-year agreement with Foreland Shipping intends to boost the UK’s capacity to deliver essential military equipment, such as armoured vehicles and emergency medical supplies, via the ocean..

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said some 150 UK jobs would be protected by the contract and that it would ensure the continued “strengthening of national security.” Four roll-on roll-off shipping vessels will transport the supplies.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP, said: “By ensuring the efficient movement of equipment and supplies, strategic sealift is pivotal to our ability to respond rapidly to emerging threats, project global reach, and sustain critical operations.

“The long-term nature of this contract guarantees stable employment for workers across the nation. This investment reflects the government’s commitment to supporting jobs, driving economic growth, and safeguarding the UK’s national security.”

It comes after Defence Secretary John Healey said the government pledged to prioritise UK based defence firms as part of its new defence industrial strategy.

London-based Foreland Shipping employs around 150 personel nationally, 97 per cent of which are army reservists.

The company has conducted over 30 sailing trips to Ukraine from Newport in South Wales, delivering significant ammunition outloads. to deliver ammunition outloads to Ukraine since Putin’s invasion began,

Chairman of Foreland Shipping Limited, the retired Major General Ian Copeland CB, said: “FSL has, over the last 23 years, taken great pride in providing the Strategic Sealift Capability for the Ministry of Defence.

“It has been a highly successful project for all concerned and we are therefore delighted that we will now continue to provide this vital capability for the next contract period.

“We look forward, with the assistance of our dedicated crew members, to extending our close relationship with DSCOM and fulfilling tasks around the globe.”