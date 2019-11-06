Business groups have slammed the rail union’s planned December South Western Railway strikes, predicting they will cause major disruption to Christmas trade.

Drivers and train guards from South Western Railway (SWR) are planning on walking off the job for 27 days in December.

Read more: RMT union announces 27 days of South Western Railway strikes in December

The strikes will start on 2 December and last until the New Year, with only brief breaks around the 12 December election and Christmas day.

The Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) union said the strikes were called because of SWR’s unwillingness to guarantee job security for train guards under a new operational model.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said workers were “left with no choice” but to strike.

The planned industrial action has been heavily criticised by business advocacy groups, who said the strikes will seriously dent Christmas trading for UK businesses.

Kyle Monk, head of retail insights and analytics at the British Retail Consortium, said the strikes could not have come at a worst time for high street retailers.

“The industry is entering a crucial trading period with many retailers requiring a strong Christmas peak to offset a challenging year to date,” he said.

“With many consumers already holding off from all but essential purchases due to Brexit uncertainty, the associated disruption from transport delays will no doubt put further pressure on sales.”

CBI chief UK policy director Matthew Fell labelled the strike action as “deeply unfair to businesses, commuters and families in the busy run up to Christmas”.

While, Federation of Small Business policy chair Sue Terpilowski urged the union and RMT to sort out the strike before it threatened the livelihoods of small business owners.

“The high cost of doing business in the capital means small firms are already feeling the strain, so a fully functioning transport network is vital to their survival,” she said.

Rail strikes show a ‘lack of concern’

The dispute revolves around the union’s desire to keep at least one train guard on every train.

SWR has agreed to this demand in return for the RMT’s agreement to a new operating system.

However, the union is angry that there are no assurances that the new system will keep the guards into the future.

Cash said talks had broken down between the groups, leading to the South Western Railway strikes.

“At the last meeting we held with SWR principles in agreements were made in good faith with the company’s negotiating team and we now feel hugely let down again,” he said.

“As long as the company continues to refuse to give assurances on the future operational role of the guard we will remain in dispute.”

Read more: RMT union accuses Sadiq Khan of Tory cuts stitch-up

A SWR spokesperson said RMT were showing a “lack of concern” for passengers.

They added: The RMT appear purely focused on keeping control of train doors in a misguided attempt to hold power over the industry.”