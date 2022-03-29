Decathlon suspends activities in Russia after boycott calls

Decathlon’s French tycoon owners have suspended activities in Russia after criticism following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Mulliez family, who own Decathlon alongside DIY retailer Leroy Merlin and food firm Auchan, has faced boycott calls this week.

“In strict compliance with international sanctions, Decathlon notes that the supply conditions are no longer met to continue its activity in Russia. Decathlon has to suspend the operation of its stores,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It comes just days after Auchan defended its stance on the nation, with the food supplier continuing to sell products.

“Our job is to do everything we can to ensure that the inhabitants of our countries of operation have access to good quality food at an affordable price and thus meet the essential food needs of the civilian population,” the firm said in a statement on Sunday.

Household names to suspend trading in the country include Unilever, McDonald’s and Starbucks.

In an interview with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, the CEO of Auchan said part of the reason why the firm would maintain its presence in Russia was ecause it feared losing assets or exposing local managers to legal troubles if it pulled out.