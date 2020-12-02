Debenhams’ website has crashed as bargain hunters swooped to snap up discounted items after the department store collapsed yesterday.

Customers are being placed in a virtual queue while the retailer deals with a surge in demand.

However the website has crashed several times after being overwhelmed by shoppers.

Administrators announced yesterday that Debenhams will close its UK stores after talks with potential buyer JD Sports collapsed, putting around 12,000 high street jobs at risk.

In a statement this morning the company said: “The website is trading as usual and stores will be open in line with local government guidance.

“We are currently experiencing high demand through our website. We apologise for any wait time and thank you for your continued support.”

Debenhams said yesterday that will continue to trade through its 124 UK stores and online to clear its current and contracted stocks.

If no alternative offers are received for the firm, the UK operations will close.

Geoff Rowley, joint administrator to Debenhams and partner at FRP Advisory yesterday said: “All reasonable steps were taken to complete a transaction that would secure the future of Debenhams.

“However, the economic landscape is extremely challenging and, coupled with the uncertainty facing the UK retail industry, a viable deal could not be reached.”

He said administrators “remain hopeful” that alternative proposals for the business will be received.

“We deeply regret that circumstances force us to commence this course of action,” he said.

“We are very grateful for the efforts of the management team and staff who have worked so hard throughout the most difficult of circumstances to keep the business trading.

“We would also like to thank the landlords, suppliers and partners who have continued to work with Debenhams through this turbulent period and can reassure them that all contractual obligations entered into in the administration period will be met in full.”