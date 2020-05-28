Debenhams cuts 'hundreds' of head office and store jobs

Embattled retailer Debenhams is preparing to cut “hundreds” of jobs, with both head office and in-store roles set to go.

Debenhams, which is set to reopen most of its branches on 15 June, will cut some in-store roles due to reduced opening hours and the continued closure of services such as cafes, City A.M. understands.

Jobs have already reportedly been cut in the merchandising, buying, design and human resources departments.

The department store chain would not confirm the total number of roles affected today.

However, Reuters, which first reported the cuts, said 160 roles in the merchandising department had been slashed. Similar numbers in the buying department have also been affected.

Staff in the design and human resources departments are also reportedly facing redundancies.

Most Debenhams stores in England are set to reopen on 15 June, with the rest opening over the following few days.

The retailer went into administration last month for the second time in a year as it sought to protect itself from legal action from creditors that could have forced it into liquidation. It has concluded lease negotiations on 120 stores so far.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “In the context of a retail industry undergoing profound change, the management team is working on the future shape of the group, with a view to seeking an exit from administration as a going concern.

“With a leaner and more flexible operating model, Debenhams will have the ability to adapt to what are likely to be fundamental shifts in the future trading environment.”