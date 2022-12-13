What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Dealmaker’s Spotlight: Picus Capital

Datasite recently spoke with Joanna Koczuk, Head of Investor Relations and Fundraising, Picus Capital, who shared her thoughts on creating long-term value in the VC space.



Picus Capital is an international, privately-financed venture capital company, headquartered in Munich. Picus predominantly invests in technology companies, through pre- and early-stage funding rounds. It pursues a long-term investment philosophy and supports founders from the ideation phase to the IPO and beyond.

Joanna Koczuk, Picus Capital

After starting your career at Schroeder’s Capital on the private market distribution team, what made you decide to move into venture capital, and why now?

Joanna Koczuk (JK): I joined Schroeder’s Capital at a really unique time – before the brand even existed. And it was very much like being part of a startup in a well-established firm. Private markets was a very strategic decision by the firm to look at the longevity of client relationships and build a more tangible impact in this space. And I was one of the first five people that joined back in 2019. I’m very proud to say that on a fundraising basis, we grew that business from just under £3bn when we inherited it, so to speak, to £12bn at the time that I left this year. It’s been a real exercise from the ground up in looking at how to build a new business line within an existing model. And I think that’s where I caught the entrepreneurial bug.

A lot of the blueprints and frameworks were built completely from scratch. In fact, a lot of what wasn’t existing already in public markets had to be adapted and tailored specifically to private assets. And I think it’s there that I realized that I wanted that entrepreneurial opportunity in my next job.

Picus was really a natural alignment because they were at the beginning of their journey and just thinking about developing an external fundraising strategy. They wanted to take the work that they had done to invest in portfolio winners and build category leaders in tech and offer that to the LP community. So, it was a really great alignment between my experience of building a business and a distribution model from scratch and applying it to the part of the journey that they’re on right now.

What separated Picus from other VCs?

JK: I was well acquainted with a number of different GPs due to shorter capitals, activities, and private equity. I had come across household names in Europe and in the US, but I think what really stuck out to me, and this is maybe coming from me being an entrepreneur myself and having built and launched a business over COVID, was the level of involvement that this early-stage tech VC had.

They worked with founders and were really an entrepreneurial sparring partner in the three to six months before the company was actually founded. So, they spent quite a bit of time on ideation and, I think more importantly, looking at the commercial viability of the business model. They’re investing in thinking about how to really build, from day one, that resilience in different macro conditions that a business might face. So I think you really have in their DNA a desire to be a strategic partner, not just in the short term, but also in the long term. And I think that really stood out to me, as well as the length of their relationships, their portfolio companies, the intimacy that they build with founders. They have a real commitment, as well, to invest in companies that are really transforming the way that we consume content, the way we live the way we work. And I think that’s a very big thematic right now in the VC space.

Considering all the downturns in the market right now, which affect tech valuations, why should investors keep putting their money into tech?

JK: We’ve been hit with a number of different headlines and very significant layoffs post-IPO for a lot of these tech giants and I think there’s a lot of discussion in the investor community around whether or not we’re investing in hype or in something that has longevity. And this resonates, especially with institutional investors that are thinking about those kinds of longer-term liabilities on their balance sheets.

But it’s really about going back to the basics and thinking about investing from a more hypothesis-driven or fundamentals perspective. So public equities and equities performance, especially in the UK but also globally, I think will continue to be challenged as it has been since 2021. And we are still seeing more companies staying private for a lot longer and fewer IPOs due to the challenging performance of stock prices, as well as the cost and the admin burden associated with going public.

And I think what VC investments do, especially if you’re sector-agnostic and you’re really investing again on a hypothesis basis and thinking about business models that will continue to evolve and last in the next 10 to 20 years, is really put capital to work to actually directly finance disruption and get as close to it as you possibly can.

Whether that is in the prop tech sector, HR, tech real estate, or fintech, innovation won’t stop and it will continue to be necessary to finance that. And we’ve seen, even in post-crisis or post-challenging macro environments, vintages have done incredibly well. We saw that in the dot-com bubble in 2001. We saw that in the post-global financial crisis in 2007-08. So, we view this as still an attractive time for investors to get in and to invest long-term in some of these really disruptive business models, especially in the fintech space that will be around for a long time.

What do you think is the ‘secret sauce’ for effective dealmaking in the current market climate?

JK: For me, this goes back to when you are a VC or even a private equity investor and you’re looking at the broader universe of portfolio companies to invest in. I think it’s being really clear with yourself and also with your investors about where you’re adding value from an operational and strategic perspective.

How are you putting contingencies in place in the business model that you’re investing in to assure that there is that resilience? There’s that consideration of how does the business evolve, if the target audience changes, if there are technological improvements, if there are regulatory changes? And this for me is truly the definition of being a long-term strategic investor, rather than looking at a shorter lifespan or over-focusing perhaps on valuations. Because at the end of the day, what we’re trying to do is put capital to work to be able to build the next generation of category leaders that are active again, in our workplaces and our personal lives, in the way that we literally do business.

I joined Picus because they’re really focused not on what sector is trending or what’s currently on the market, but on making sure whether this has arms and legs and whether it can withstand some of those macro headwinds that we’re experiencing right now. As a dealmaker myself, and going into the venture capital space, that’s something I’m really going to be looking at when we talk to founders and founding teams: what is long-term value?

Is there still a competitive investor and buyer list for those really strong, solid businesses despite expensive debt financing and other headwinds right now?

JK: There absolutely is. At Picus, we’re able to actually ensure that portfolio companies get the funding they need because we’re coming in literally at day zero.

I think it is challenging as a GP if you are coming in on some of the later fundraising rounds, because usually the length of your relationship with that company is maybe the two to six months that you work on due diligence, and perhaps there are more limited opportunities to actually influence that value creation stage.

But if you are at a point where you can anticipate a lot of these headwinds, and actually put resources or put a strategy in place from day one, you’re more likely to be able to mitigate those issues. We’ve found that we’ve had very successful fundraising rounds and exits for the companies that are under our care and I really think that comes back to being a day zero or day one entrepreneurial sparring partner. And I think that’s what has made their book of business as successful as it is today.