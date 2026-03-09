Dealings in Securities by Executive Directors of AngloGold Ashanti plc
AngloGold Ashanti plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that Executive Directors, Alberto Calderon and Gillian Doran, have dealt in securities of the Company.
|
Name of Executive Director
|
Alberto Calderon
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
6 March 2026
|
Nature of transaction
|
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plan (DSP)
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities
|
80,296
|
Price per security
|
Nil
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
A portion of the shares received by Alberto Calderon have been sold as detailed below to fund his tax liabilities.
|
Name of Executive Officer
|
Alberto Calderon
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
6 March 2026
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market sale of shares to satisfy tax liabilities
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities sold
|
38,542
|
Price per security
|
$106.3375(1)
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
$4,098,459.14
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
(1)
|
Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$106.3350 to US$106.3380 inclusive.
Following the sale, Mr. Calderon continues to hold 330,063 shares and share incentive awards, and another 282,553 shares under the Performance Share Plan which have yet to vest.
|
Name of Executive Director
|
Gillian Doran
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
6 March 2026
|
Nature of transaction
|
Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plan (DSP)
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities
|
10,252
|
Price per security
|
Nil
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
A portion of the shares received by Gillian Doran have been sold as detailed below to fund her tax liabilities.
|
Name of Executive Officer
|
Gillian Doran
|
Name of Company
|
AngloGold Ashanti plc
|
Date of transaction
|
6 March 2026
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market sale of shares to satisfy tax liabilities
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Number of securities sold
|
5,126
|
Price per security
|
$106.2967
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
$544,876.88
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
Following the sale, Ms. Doran continues to hold 58,175 shares and share incentive awards, and another 101,416 shares under the Performance Share Plan which have yet to vest.
