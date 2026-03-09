Dealings in Securities by Executive Directors of AngloGold Ashanti plc

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that Executive Directors, Alberto Calderon and Gillian Doran, have dealt in securities of the Company.

Name of Executive Director Alberto Calderon Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 6 March 2026 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plan (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 80,296 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by Alberto Calderon have been sold as detailed below to fund his tax liabilities.

Name of Executive Officer Alberto Calderon Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 6 March 2026 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares to satisfy tax liabilities Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 38,542 Price per security $106.3375(1) Value of transaction (excluding fees) $4,098,459.14 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

(1) Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$106.3350 to US$106.3380 inclusive.

Following the sale, Mr. Calderon continues to hold 330,063 shares and share incentive awards, and another 282,553 shares under the Performance Share Plan which have yet to vest.

Name of Executive Director Gillian Doran Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 6 March 2026 Nature of transaction Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plan (DSP) Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities 10,252 Price per security Nil Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by Gillian Doran have been sold as detailed below to fund her tax liabilities.

Name of Executive Officer Gillian Doran Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 6 March 2026 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares to satisfy tax liabilities Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 5,126 Price per security $106.2967 Value of transaction (excluding fees) $544,876.88 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

Following the sale, Ms. Doran continues to hold 58,175 shares and share incentive awards, and another 101,416 shares under the Performance Share Plan which have yet to vest.

