Dealings in Securities by Executive Directors of AngloGold Ashanti plc

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that Executive Directors, Alberto Calderon and Gillian Doran, have dealt in securities of the Company.

Name of Executive Director

Alberto Calderon

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

6 March 2026

Nature of transaction

Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plan (DSP)

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

80,296

Price per security

Nil

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by Alberto Calderon have been sold as detailed below to fund his tax liabilities.

Name of Executive Officer

Alberto Calderon

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

6 March 2026

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares to satisfy tax liabilities

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

38,542

Price per security

$106.3375(1)

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

$4,098,459.14

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

(1)

Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$106.3350 to US$106.3380 inclusive.

Following the sale, Mr. Calderon continues to hold 330,063 shares and share incentive awards, and another 282,553 shares under the Performance Share Plan which have yet to vest.

Name of Executive Director

Gillian Doran

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

6 March 2026

Nature of transaction

Off-market receipt of vested shares under the 2023 Deferred Share Plan (DSP)

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities

10,252

Price per security

Nil

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

A portion of the shares received by Gillian Doran have been sold as detailed below to fund her tax liabilities.

Name of Executive Officer

Gillian Doran

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

6 March 2026

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares to satisfy tax liabilities

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

5,126

Price per security

$106.2967

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

$544,876.88

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Following the sale, Ms. Doran continues to hold 58,175 shares and share incentive awards, and another 101,416 shares under the Performance Share Plan which have yet to vest.

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Alberto Calderon and Gillian Doran discussing AngloGold Ashanti securities transaction details at a business meeting

Contact

Media
Andrea Maxey +61 08 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199 amaxey@aga.gold
General inquiries media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors
Andrea Maxey +61 08 9425 4603 / +61 400 072 199 amaxey@aga.gold
Yatish Chowthee +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080 yrchowthee@aga.gold

