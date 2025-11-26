 |  Updated: 

Dealings in Securities by an Executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti plc

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Gillian Doran, has dealt in securities of the Company. Following the sale, Ms. Doran continues to hold 51,271 shares and share incentive scheme awards, and another 89,738 shares under the Performance Share Plan that have not yet vested.

Name of Executive Director

Gillian Doran

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

24 November 2025

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

22,033

Price per security

US$82.47271

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$1,817,120.26

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

  1. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$82.3200 to US$82.6000 inclusive.

