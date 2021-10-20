Deadline for DraftKings and Entain takeover deal extended

Gambling giant DraftKings has secured another month to agree a deal with rival Entain after the pair failed to nail down a £16.4bn takeover.

Ladbrokes owner Entain was given the green light from the Takeover Panel on a request to extend a deadline on agreeing a restructuring model.

The deadline has been extended to November 16 to facilitate more discussions with the US-based DraftKings, The Times reported.

Entertain has insisted that DraftKings must resolve “a number of matters . . . that are fundamental to the structure” before discussing price.

DraftKings initially proposed £28-a-share with 630p in cash and the rest in shares

Entain said it was “reserving its position on the appropriateness of the value of the proposal”.