De La Rue warns of ‘significant uncertainty’ as demand for cash dries up

Demand for cash has been on the wane

De La Rue said its profits would slump below expectations today and warned of a “significant degree of uncertainty” for the year ahead, as the historic banknote maker grapples with a downturn in cash usage.

In a trading update, the firm said it expects full year adjusted operating profits to a “mid-single digit percentage below market expectations” as demand for banknotes tumbled sharply.

“The downturn in currency, impacting both De La Rue and the wider industry, is causing a significant degree of uncertainty in terms of outlook for the [full year 2024],” the firm said.

“The demand for banknotes has been at the lowest levels for over 20 years, resulting in a low order book going into FY24.”

Bosses said there are “encouraging signs that the market is recovering”, however, but the timing of the recovery remained “uncertain”.

The firm slashed guidance for next year and said adjusted operating profit were now likely to be “in the low £20m range”.

The 202-year-old firm has been grappling with a downturn in cash usage in recent years and has shed over 89 per cent of its value over the past five years. The company has diversified into security features and products for central banks.

In the update today, bosses said they had been forced to go to bankers to try and amend their banking covenants, reflecting “the revised outlook and also reflecting the increase in the Company’s funding costs resulting from higher Bank of England base rates”.

The Company is also in conversations with the Trustee of the De La Rue Pension Scheme and has officially requested a deferral of the next £18.75m of deficit repair contributions.