Davos 2021: World Economic Forum postponed due to coronavirus

The World Economic Forum has said its 2021 meeting in Davos will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual conference, which brings together the world’s top political figures and business leaders, usually takes place in January.

But organisers today said the jamboree will be pushed back to early next summer instead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the “Great Reset” in the post-Covid-19 era is so urgent,” said Adrian Monck, the organisation’s head of public engagement.

“However, the advice from experts is that we cannot do so safely in January.”

The WEF said it would instead organise so-called Davos Dialogues hosted by key global leaders in the week of 25 January.

The Forum said it would provide further details regarding the dates and location of its 2021 meeting.