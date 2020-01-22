Davos 2020 day two live: Ursula von der Leyen urges climate action

Please manually refresh this page for our latest Davos 2020 updates.

The World Economic Forum at Davos is focusing on climate change this year. Today, Chancellor Sajid Javid will speak on a panel on the future of financial markets. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will address the world and Prince Charles will make a special address on sustainability.

Read more: What is Davos 2020? Everything you need to know

Read More: Move over, ‘Davos Man’, climate is the big issue this year

Read More: Davos 2020 day one: Carrie Lam ‘disappointed’ by rating downgrade

11.20am: Level global playing field needed, says von der Leyen

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaks about the benefits of a “level global playing field” on trade while stressing the importance of tackling climate change.

She suggests that a globalised price on carbon emissions may be a first step to normalising cross-border trade while also preventing irreversible climate change.

She announces that Europe will be the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 through the European Green Deal.

“We will do whatever it takes to unlock the investment, the innovation and the creativity that is needed.”

The EU considers data as a renewable resource will can be “opened up as a resource for innovation” by creating datasets that will be made available to European researchers. The project is called the European Open Science Cloud.

Von der Leyen speaks of the changing nature of the workforce and the need to modernise international leadership, particularly on climate change. She says: “We feel the urgency. The evidence is overwhelming.”

She criticises the way some leaders have dealt with change “at the exclusion of others – restricting internet, fueling nationalism, building on a narrative of us versus them.”

Praising the GDPR legislation, she suggests that a similar framework be introduced for artificial intelligence to protect consumers.

She concludes her keynote address with what could be a veiled attack on President Trump, saying: “We want to breathe clean air, and drink clean water.” Yesterday, Trump said “The US has among the cleanest air and drinking water on Earth.”

10.10am: The UK won’t U-turn on digital services tax, says Javid

Host Geoff Cutmore thanks Sajid Javid for breaking the Prime Minister’s ban on ministers attending Davos: “Thank you for coming, and drinking champagne with billionaires here”.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin kicks off the panel saying a trade deal with the UK is a “big priority of ours this year.” He added, “We thought we’d go ahead of Europe, they might be harder to deal with than us.”

Javid says that the UK’s priority is a comprehensive free trade agreement with Europe but they have started work on an agreement in the US.

He adds: “A free trade agreement between the sixth largest economy in the world and the largest economy in the world could benefit all consumers in terms of jobs and prices.”

UBS’s Axel Weber says that there is lots of expectation following the UK’s election. The Chancellor says there has been “huge boost in investor confidence” in recent weeks.

He said the result had removed the “double whammy of risk… the ‘Marxist agenda’ proposed by the Labour government and the certainty of Brexit.”

The panel also discuss the controversial digital services tax, which Mnuchin and Georgieva are critical of.

Read More: Steve Mnuchin warns of reprisal car taxes if UK forges ahead with digital tax

Javid rules out a U-turn on the tax despite the news that France had delayed its implementation yesterday.

He says: “We plan to go ahead with our digital services tax in April. As we said at the time, it is a proportionate tax and it is a tax that is deliberately designed as a temporary tax.”

9.15am: Javid to address future of financial markets at Davos 2020

Sajid Javid will today discuss the future of financial markets alongside US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and UBS chairman Axel Weber.

The panel is set to discuss how financial markets can be more resilient in the face of technological disruption and systemic shifts.

Before becoming an MP in 2009, Javid was head of Deutsche Bank’s credit trading, equity convertibles, commodities and private equity in Asia.

In December Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned all cabinet ministers from attending Davos, to focus on “delivering for the people”. The chancellor is the only member of the government to attend.

Javid is expected to stay at the summit today and tomorrow but head home earlier than expected to attend cabinet meetings.

Prince Charles will also arrive at Davos today to launch his new initiative, the Sustainable Markets Council (SMC). He is said to be arriving at the summit in an electric car.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, will also make speeches today.

Yesterday, President Trump blasted climate activists as “prophets of doom” in his keynote speech at Davos 2020. Activist Greta Thunberg scoffed at Trump’s commitment to the one trillion trees initiative.

She said: “Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fuelling the flames by the hour.”