David Pipe talks through his runners at Cheltenham on Wednesday

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

NO RUNNERS for us at Cheltenham yesterday, but we have three today so it’s a busier day for the yard.

After all the rain at the beginning of the week, the ground will be starting to dry out a little and that is often pretty hard work.

We run NIGHT EDITION in the Boodles Handicap Hurdle (4.50pm) and he seems to have improved with every start for us.

He has some course form and will handle the conditions, so there are definite grounds for optimism.

Obviously we are in against a whole bunch of unexposed youngsters, but I do think he is a lively outsider who could hit the frame.

Then we saddle two in the Champion Bumper (5.30pm), so hopefully it’s a case of saving the best till last!

ISRAEL CHAMP has had a bit of a break since carrying a penalty to victory at Ascot last time.

He had previously won at Cheltenham, so we know he handles the track which is important.

Conditions may be pretty tough come the last today, but that should actually play to his strengths as he is a proper stayer.

We also run the filly PANIC ATTACK who hasn’t been with us all that long.

She was mightily impressive at Market Rasen and gets a whopping 15lbs from the boys here.

I suppose the big unknown with her is whether she handles the ground, but we will give it our best shot.

Looking at the race, obviously Willie Mullins’ Appreciate It looks the one to beat on the back of a hugely impressive win last time.

My two are in good form though and we are hopeful.

We are entertaining owners in our marquee each day and I’m looking forward to bumping into a few of the City AM Syndicate members throughout the week.