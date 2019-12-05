David Pipe on his runners across the country over the next few days

WE’RE HOPING VIEUX LION ROUGE can run another big race at Aintree tomorrow in the Becher Chase (1.30pm).

He’s got a pretty formidable record over the big National fences and comes into this in good form having won a veterans’ race before being given a nice spin over hurdles last time.

Tom [Scudamore] schooled him in the week which went well so fingers crossed he can run another big race.

I won’t decide until later this morning if UMBRIGADO goes to Aintree (1.00pm) or Sandown (2.25pm).

He ran well at Haydock last time out, but didn’t quite stay the trip so we’re dropping him back in distance.

We still think he can be competitive off a mark of 142 and he’s shown in the past what a nice horse he is, so hopefully he can prove it in whichever race he runs in.

At Sandown, both TAJ BADALANDABAD and EUR GONE WEST will run in the Pertemps Qualifier (1.20pm). The former is back off an injury lay-off and will improve for the run, while the latter would have an each-way squeak if he handles the ground.

RATHLIN ROSE will head to the London National (3.35pm) later on the card. The trip might be slightly further than ideal, but he goes well at the course having won there three times.

Over at Chepstow, REMASTERED will probably run in the handicap hurdle (1.25pm).

We’re hoping a step up in trip and a change of tactics will bring about a bit of improvement. He’ll like the ground too and should go there with a good chance.