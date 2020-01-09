David Pipe on his runners across the country over the next few days

MANY of you may have noticed that we haven’t had that many runners of late and have very few entered up over the coming days.

The reason for that is this is the time of year we vaccinate our horses and we just give them an easy time in the immediate aftermath.

It’s still been a busy time for the yard, though, and we have had some exciting new additions arrive which is something to be excited about.

Looking back at the Christmas period and one of the highlights has to be ISRAEL CHAMP who carried a penalty to victory in the Listed bumper at Ascot.

He will head straight to Cheltenham now for the Champion Bumper all being well.

The ground wasn’t really soft enough at Sandown for VIEUX LION ROUGE in last Saturday’s Veteran Chase.

He ran well considering and will now go straight to Aintree for the Grand National.

As for RAMSES DE TEILLEE, he could run in a National Trial of some sort but may have a spin over hurdles first at Doncaster later this month.

COLLINGWOOD COURT, the City AM syndicate horse, is back on track after his wind operation and we are getting plenty of work into him now.

The plan for him isn’t set in stone yet, but it could involve going over hurdles towards the end of the month.

Finally, there has been plenty written and said in the last week about Cheltenham potentially switching to five days rather than four for the Festival.

I’m afraid it will happen one day, but don’t forget we all moaned when it switched from three to four days!