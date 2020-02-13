David Pipe looks ahead to his weekend runners

RAIN, rain go away! We got another 18mms of the stuff on Wednesday night and we are ready for some nice weather to kick in.

That said, one horse who won’t mind it like this is RAMSES DE TEILLEE and we have made the decision to stay over hurdles with him for the time being.

He will run in the Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle (4.25pm) at Haydock tomorrow which will suit him far better at this time of the season than a 3m4f slog in the Grand National Trial.

Ramses really pleased us at Doncaster last time and the ground will be in his favour again.

David Noonan will take the ride and the obvious plan will be to head to the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival if all goes to plan.

I’m still finalising a few plans for the weekend but intend to send EDEN DU HOUX to Ascot tomorrow for the handicap hurdle (3.00pm).

He won nicely at Chepstow last time and the step up in trip should help him too, so I’m looking forward to a bold showing.

Looking at today’s action and RATHLIN ROSE heads to Sandown for the Royal Artillery Gold Cup (3.00pm).

He ran much better at Plumpton last time and seems to go pretty well around Sandown.

Guy [Disney] came down to school him earlier in the week and he worked nicely.

The pair should be bang there again with conditions in their favour.

Finally, a word on the City A.M. syndicate horse COLLINGWOOD COURT who was really disappointing at Kempton last week.

You can put a line through that run as I know he is much better than that.

We will remove the tongue tie next time and I am hopeful of a much better showing.