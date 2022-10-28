David Grutman, the “King of Miami” gives us his take on hospitality

David Grutman is a hospitality impresario behind a string of restaurants, hotels and nightclubs in Miami. As he takes part in the AMEX Shaping Insights podcast, we caught up with him to quiz him on the state of hospitality

Tell us about yourself

I’m originally from Naples, which is about two hours from Miami, so I am 100% Floridian. My first job in the hospitality business was as a bartender, and even then, I knew I was committed to the field. There’s something about putting a drink or a meal down in front of a guest and seeing their face light up. It’s a simple act, but those were formative times and experiences. While I’ve grown and expanded and now cover restaurants, bars, nightclubs, hotels and more, it’s always about making the client feel great.

What do you do?

My job is to create a great room, a great atmosphere. This includes not only food and drink, but also the community, the sound, the design, the brand, the lighting, the talent, our teams. A lot more than meets the eye goes into creating a memorable night out. And it’s my job and goal to provide these, across our properties, every day.

There are no traditional rules in hospitality anymore. Layered and co-branded activations, cross-category innovations and fusions, the rise of social media and more have all given way to a new playing field. Take risks and see what works. And, know that in taking risks, it’s OK to stumble. The beauty of all this newness is that there’s that much more space to try again.

What is your favourite anecdote from the podcast?

Revisiting the memory of us opening The Goodtime Hotel in April 2021. It was at the end of Covid-19 restrictions in Miami, and it truly felt like the first time that people, from all over, could reconnect and relax. It was an amazing night. I also appreciated the reminder that the New York Times recently called Miami the hottest city in the world… I mean, I’ve always thought so, but it’s great that others think so, too.

Tell us something that has surprised you in your career

I’m surprised at just how much I still love this business. You hear a lot about burn out, or people growing disinterested. For me, it’s the opposite. I love it more than ever.

What is your favourite hotel in London and why?

I’d say my friend Jamie Reuben’s hotel, The Twenty Two. I love the location on Grosvenor Square, and I like that it’s intimate.

Read more The Horror Show! at Somerset House is bizarre and brilliant

Tell us about your proudest moment

We opened Gekkō, a Japanese-inspired steakhouse. Bad Bunny is our partner on it. It was an incredible opening, full of family, friends, and fans. To see that concept come to life, from an idea we had just about a year ago, was a huge moment. Another upcoming one that I am super proud of was Somewhere Else, my resort with Pharrell in The Bahamas. Stay tuned, we’ll be opening in 2024.

What tips would you give to someone looking to get into the hospitality industry?

Be ambitious, but willing to put in the hard work. I started as a bartender. Other successful people in this business started as reservationists or dishwashers. It’s all about commitment, whatever your task is. But don’t be afraid to push for what you want.