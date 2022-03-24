David Beckham becomes global ambassador for DigitalBits blockchain

Football legend David Beckham has been unveiled as a global brand ambassador for the DigitalBits blockchain.

The former Real Madrid and England star will help to communicate the message behind the DigitalBits blockchain to consumers, brands and other organisations worldwide.

Citing a ‘shared interest’ in disruptive, inclusive technology, the 46-year-old will embark on a series of projects that will demonstrate the potential of blockchain technology. The global partnership will also drive innovation and sustainability in the sector and cultivate new ways for the former midfielder to connect with his fans across the world. DigitalBits regards itself as the ‘Blockchain for Brands’, and will therefore utilise Beckham’s extensive experience and relationships working with global icons such as Adidas, Maserati, Tudor, Sands, Diageo and EA.

Beckham’s digital presence is considered one of the most influential in the world, with a following of more than 138 million. His annual impressions surpass nine billion across Instagram, Facebook and Chinese platforms Weibo and Douyin, which has the highest engagement of any international account. He is also the most followed and engaged individual on social media in the UK.

The former England star says his passion for connecting with his fans in innovative and exciting ways is a driving force behind the initiative. Blockchain technology enables talent and brands to engage with fans and followers, creating digital assets like NFTs that can best reflect visceral and memorable moments on an entirely new level. As part of his commitment to innovation, Beckham will launch a series of NFTs and other blockchain-based digital assets, exclusively minted on the eco-friendly DigitalBits blockchain.

“I am always keen to find new ways to connect with my fans across the world,” Beckham explained.

“The moment I spoke with Al and the DigitalBits team, I knew that this was a major opportunity to create new experiences for my fans online. I have always taken pride in working with the best teams and I am so excited to work on my NFT collections and more innovations in the future.”

Al Burgio, founder of the DigitalBits said he was delighted to welcome David Beckham to blockchain.

“I’m looking forward to working with Beckham to bring the transformative power of Blockchain technology to mainstream audiences and help people around the world understand the true potential,” he said.