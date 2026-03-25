Data Accessibility Failures Leave Equipment Idle 50% of the Time, New Teletrac Navman Report Finds

New research from Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform and a Vontier company, found that 74% of operators cite data accessibility as the largest barrier to improving equipment utilisation, resulting in assets frequently being unused 50% of the time.

The ‘Mobilizing the Future of Fleets: 2026 Equipment Utilisation Edition’ has uncovered a striking gap between digital adoption and digital maturity; 87% of fleets have invested in digital technology to monitor utilisation but are not leveraging it, with 75% still relying on manual logs either as a primary tracking method or alongside digital systems, despite a recognised risk of inaccuracy and poor data quality when compared to real-time data.

The research also uncovered that less than a third (28%) have a fully implemented digital tracking system, which suggests that while businesses recognise the strategic value of digital utilisation technology, many have yet to realise its full operational potential.

Alain Samaha, Chief Executive Officer, Teletrac Navman said: “The role of telematics is rapidly evolving across our industry. Digital technology adoption across equipment fleets is widespread, but adoption alone is no longer the end goal – it’s integration. The challenge has evolved from simply collecting data to embedding it into everyday operations in a coordinated and efficient way.”

A significant number of surveyed fleet operators (87%) believe that improved location intelligence would enhance their equipment utilisation, confirming real-time visibility and integrated data across systems are crucial to achieving a more proactive and efficient equipment fleet operation. Accurate, real-time performance monitoring plays a critical role in identifying inefficient usage patterns, reinforcing the importance of data-driven operations and enabling more proactive asset management and scheduling decisions.

Teletrac Navman’s research identified equipment maintenance as a key operational challenge, with almost a third of respondents (32%) citing maintenance requirements as frequent disruptors to project timelines. In order to minimize impact on productivity, 27% of organisations report that they frequently rent or purchase additional equipment to compensate for unavailable assets, highlighting the extent to which maintenance-related downtime can drive reactive capacity decisions.

Further to this, the report uncovered that equipment hoarding is widespread across fleet operations, with two thirds (67%) of organisations reporting that assets are sometimes held onsite but unused – behaviour driven primarily by maintenance and scheduling uncertainty.

“Reactive maintenance drives up operating costs,” continued Samaha. “Equipment hoarding may ease short-term operational concerns, but it increases idle capital, reduces asset availability and often results in unnecessary rental or procurement activity.”

“This report demonstrates the need for an integrated utilisation monitoring system, a single pane of glass that enables managers to make data-driven decisions, optimise operations and increase profitability.”

The Mobilizing the Future of Fleets: 2026 Equipment Utilisation Edition is available to read on Teletrac Navman’s website.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman’s goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 750,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook, IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website www.vontier.com.

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Contact

For more information, please contact Carousel PR:

T: 0161 302 0206

E: Teletracnavman@carouselpr.com

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