Dame Sarah Storey equals British record for most Paralympic gold medals with 16th triumph in time trial at Tokyo 2020

Dame Sarah Storey won a British record-equalling 16th Paralympic gold medal today at Tokyo 2020.

Cyclist Storey, 43, successfully defended her women’s C5 time trial title to match former swimmer Mike Kenny’s tally.

It was her second gold of the Tokyo Paralympics; she has a chance to win a third and surpass Kenny in the road race on Thursday.

“I never set out on this journey to be Britain’s greatest Paralympian but to match the best man and to have more other medals is just a dream come true,” said Storey.

“It is amazing. I am just so chuffed. I have been preparing for this for such a long time. There have been so many parts to it, both my bike and physical preparations.”

ParalympicsGB team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright took silver again, as she did behind Storey in the individual pursuit last week.

Storey, who now has 27 medals in total, clocked 36 minutes and 8.90 seconds to win by 92 seconds.

She started out in swimming at the Barcelona 1992 Games, winning five golds in the pool before switching to cycling at Beijing 2008.

Later at the Fuji International Speedway, Britain’s Ben Watson, 32 won the men’s C3 time trial.