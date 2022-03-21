Dame Julie Andrews: Sound of Music star’s former mansion being sold for £16.5m

Dame Julie Andrews (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Sound of Music star Dame Julie Andrews former mansion in Wimbledon is being sold for £16.5m .

The musical legend’s ex home, West Lodge, is a Grade II-listed building on Wimbledon Common, with 12 bedrooms; and when she inhabited it in the 1960s, she only lived in a portion of it. 

Would-be buyers can pick up the site, designed by Victorian architect Edward May for a cool £16.5m. It’s being sold by  Knight Frank.

When she lived at the property it was divided into three different wings according to the Telegraph, but it has since been reconverted into a single house

