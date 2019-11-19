Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia’s fintech start-up Snoop gets watchdog approval

Fintech start-up Snoop, launched by ex-Virgin Money boss Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, has been given approval by the UK’s financial watchdog to become an “information service provider,” a key step in the company’s ambitions.

Snoop is an app that pledges to use consumer’s financial data to deliver “personalised insights to help consumers avoid rip-offs and make the most of their money,” automatically transferring them to better deals when they become available.

It was co-founded by Gadhia, who is now chief executive of Salesforce, with the backing of various other ex-Virgin Money executives. It is expected to launch next year.

The approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) lets Snoop become a Registered Account Information Service Provider. This is a vital step for the start-up as it means it can receive financial data from banks, providing the key information about customers’ accounts.

Scott Mowbray, a co-founder at Snoop alongside Gadhia, said: “Now that we’ve got regulatory approval from the FCA we can move towards executing our launch plans.

“We’ve already got thousands of people signed up and waiting for the first version of Snoop and we will now prepare the ground for our closed group beta in the New Year before rolling out Snoop to everyone.”

Snoop said its app will be available on iPhones and Android devices next year.

The start-up was given a boost last month when Conservative donor and peer Lord Brownlow acquired a stake.

Lord Brownlow’s investment vehicle, Havisham Assets, bought a £5m share in Snoop.

Snoop also received funding from Salesforce Ventures, the corporate investment group of the company Gadhia chairs.

