Dame Carolyn Fairbairn joins BAE Systems in non-exec role

City grandee Dame Carolyn Fairbairn has joined BAE Systems as a non-executive director, the defence giant announced today.

Fairbairn, one of the Square Mile’s most high-profile figures, was until last year the director-general of the CBI.

She has previously held non-exec roles at the CMA, Lloyds Bank, the FSA, and outsourcer Capita.

Prior to that, Fairbairn worked for firms including McKinsey, ITV, and the BBC.

Blue-chip BAE said: “She brings her vast leadership experience and business acumen to the board having held various senior leadership roles within financial services, media and government.”

She will take up the role on 1 March.