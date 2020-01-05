Daimler to recall 744,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in US due to faulty sunroofs

German carmaker Daimler has announced that it will recall nearly 750,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the US due to fears that the sunroof glass panel could detach and become a threat.

The recall covers over two dozen models from 2001 to 2011, including the C-Class, CLK-Class, CLS-Class and E-Class.

The car manufacturer said that there was a possibility that the bonding between the glass panel and the sliding roof frame might not meet specifications, which could lead to the roofs detaching.

Those who paid to have the issue fixed will be able to seek a refund from Daimler.

A spokesman for Mercedes-Benz in the US said he did not have a total for a worldwide recall of the vehicles.

According to the company, dealers will inspect and replace the glass panel bonding where necessary.

Last month, Mercedes-Benz USA agreed to a $20m (£15.3m) civil penalty over its handling of US recalls after a year-long U.S. government investigation into 1.4m recalled vehicles.

Under the terms of the settlement, the automaker will pay $13m and faces another $7m fine if it does not comply with the agreement.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the company failed to notify owners in a timely fashion in some recalls, did not submit all reports and did not launch at least two recalls in a timely fashion.