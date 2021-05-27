Daily Mail group revenue plunges £95m as it ups dividends

The Daily Mail revenue has fallen 12 per cent in the six months to 31 March, the newspaper group said in a statement this morning.

The newspaper raked in nearly £100m less than the same period in 2020, earning revenue of £547m, down from £642m in 2020.

Despite sinking revenue, the group bolstered its offering by buying the New Scientist for £67m in March. The subscriptions led business will help strengthen the group’s revenue for the future, CEO Paul Zwillenberg said.

The Daily Mail and General Trust group sold off its education technology business Hobsons in March in two separate transactions, for a total of $410m – which would have offset some of the losses.

The group also upped its investment in used car dealership Cazoo to £117m in October last year, with a stake of $1.35bn on the New York Stock Exchange, according to the CEO.

“Our financial flexibility enabled us to continue to invest in Cazoo through multiple funding rounds. Despite the near-term economic uncertainty, we had conviction in its opportunity to transform the used car market,” Zwillenberg added.

Meanwhile, the newspaper rose its dividend by one per cent to 7.6p per share.

