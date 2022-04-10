D-Day in France as 48m voters go to the polls: Victory for Marine Le Pen looms as Macron feels the heat from far-right favourite

Up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates today as polls have opened across France for the first round of the country’s presidential election.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy.

Polls opened at 8am local time on Sunday and close at 7pm (6pm BST) in most places and at 8pm in some larger cities.

Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday April 24.

Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

Macron victory far from certain

Macron, a political centrist, for months looked like a shoo-in to become France’s first president in 20 years to win a second term.

But that scenario blurred in the campaign’s closing stages as the pain of inflation and of pump, food and energy prices roared back as dominant election themes for many low-income households. They could drive many voters on Sunday into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Mr Macron’s political nemesis.

Macron trounced Ms Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017. The win for the former banker – now 44 – was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics, coming in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the White House and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, both in 2016.

The last presidential election second round: 2017 between Macron and Le Pen saw Macron win with 66% of the vote. pic.twitter.com/4E0jUDw46i — The French History Podcast (@FrenchHist) April 8, 2022

With populist Viktor Orban winning a fourth consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister days ago, eyes have now turned to France’s resurgent far-right candidates — especially National Rally leader Ms Le Pen, who wants to ban Muslim headscarves in streets and halal and kosher butchers, and drastically reduce immigration from outside Europe.

This election has the potential to reshape France’s post-war identity and indicate whether European populism is ascendant or in decline.

Meanwhile, if Mr Macron wins, it will be seen as a victory for the European Union.

Observers say a Macron re-election would spell real likelihood for increased cooperation and investment in European security and defence — especially with a new pro-EU German government.