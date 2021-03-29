Czech billionaire Petr Kellner among five killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Billionaire Petr Kellner, Czech Republic’s richest man, has been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska.

Kellner’s financial group PPF said on Monday that five people died in the crash and that circumstances were being investigated.

In November 2020, Kellner had an estimated net worth of $19bn. He became a graduate at the University of Economics in Prague in 1986.

Kellner went on to become one of PPF Group’s founders and was chairman between 1998 and 2007.

