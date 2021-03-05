Cyprus to allow vaccinated Brits in from May

Cyprus said vaccinated British tourists will be allowed into the country from the start of May.

However, international travel from the UK is currently banned until 17 May.

The Cypriot government said yesterday they had told officials in Westminster that from May 1 tourists who have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine would not need to quarantine or be tested when arriving into the country.

Deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios said: “We believe it’s another step in the right direction so we can ensure stability and a sense of safety to allow travellers to start planning their holidays for this summer.”

“It’s a green light for travellers, saying that Cyprus is ready to welcome them this summer,” he added.

According to the ONS, in 2019 more than one million Britons travelled to Cyprus, and the UK accounts for more international tourism in Cyprus than any other country.

It is not yet clear how tourists will be required to prove they have had the vaccine, and the country will only allow Britons who have had vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to enter.

Currently the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs have been approved.

Tourists would need to have had their second dose at least seven days before travelling.

Cyprus has already made a similar deal allowing Israeli tourists to enter from 1 April.