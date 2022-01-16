Cyclists overtake motorists on A-roads

The number of cyclists has surpassed that of motorists on several UK A-roads, according to Department for Transport (DfT) data for 2020.

In London, 87 per cent of traffic on sections of Lambeth Road consists of cyclists while in the City, Royal Mints Street has registered 81 per cent of cycling traffic, the Sunday Times reported. Other four locations across the capital reported peak cycling numbers between 55 and 63 per cent.

“London shows that when you start to build a network, and not just individual schemes, you see increased levels of cycling across the whole network or town or city,” Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK’s head of campaigns, told the outlet.

“We are seeing similar increases in pockets across the rest of the country where there is a commitment to separated space. People will cycle if the conditions feel safer.”

Even though it was crowned the most dangerous city for cycling, London has seen cycling numbers soar.

On Wednesday, Transport for London (TfL) announced that 2021 was the year with the highest ever use of Santander Cycles, as almost 11 million hires were registered, City A.M. reported.

“Our popular cycle hire scheme has gone from strength to strength and we’re delighted that it has played a vital role helping millions of Londoners commute to work, explore the capital and exercise across 2021,” said TfL’s head of cycle hire David Eddington.