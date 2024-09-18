Cut beer duty by five per cent to create 12,000 jobs, pubs urge Chancellor

Cutting beer duty by five per cent could create up to 12,000 jobs, a beer and pub association has urged the Chancellor ahead of next month’s Budget.

Cutting beer duty by five per cent could create up to 12,000 jobs, a beer and pub association has urged the Chancellor ahead of next month’s Budget.

The brewery and hospitality industries are urging the government to continue supporting them to invest and maintain the 1,040,000 jobs across the sector.

Jobs could be at risk without government support, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has argued, as pressure on the Treasury mounts ahead of 30 October.

New research has revealed some 100,000 more people are employed by the sector than prior to Covid, the trade body added, but pubs are still only making just 12p per pint sold.

Emma McClarkin, BBPA CEO, said: “Our brewers and pubs are helping people around the country earn money, gain skills and experience, and support the local and national economy.

“But for the job market to flourish – and for us to keep supporting those jobs – it’s vital our sector is given the support it needs to continue.”

Read more Starmer’s illiberal smoking restrictions are just the start

She added: “We are urging the government to protect the Great British brewing and pub sector – the beating heart of our communities – to ensure it can remain a driving force for growth, jobs, investment and social value whilst keeping the price of a pint affordable for all.”

Ministers must also reform business rates, and pledge to keep the 75 per cent rates relief so that pubs and brewers can keep people in work and support more jobs, the group called for.

It comes amid warnings from the wider hospitality industry over the risk of “serious economic harm” from a a potential beer garden smoking ban.

While Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the upcoming fiscal event will not contain any measures that stifle growth, in the face of growing concerns in the City over rising taxes.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.