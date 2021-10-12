Customers hesitant to buy bulky furniture amid fuel worries

Brits were hesitant to purchase larger goods like furniture last month amid damp weather and fuel shortage concerns.

September marked the slowest retail sales growth since January, when the UK was subject to lockdown measures.

UK retail sales decreased 0.6 per cent on a like-for-like basis from September 2020, when they had increased 6.1 per cent, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG.

“There are signs that consumer confidence is being hit as the fuel shortages, combined with wetter weather, had an impact in the second half of the month,” Helen Dickinson OBE, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium said.

Large purchases like furniture and homeware were impacted, Dickinson said.

“In-store purchases regained ground, and sales growth continued to strengthen for footwear and fashion, particularly formal wear with many workers returning to the office this autumn.

“While online sales were down on the previous year, they remain significantly above pre-pandemic levels, reinforcing the permanent changes in consumer behaviour.”

In-store sales of non-food items increased 10.8 per cent on a total basis, over the three months to September. This was below the 12-month average of 23.3 per cent.

Brick-and-mortar stores saw a 9.6 per cent drop on a like-for-like basis and 1.6 per cent on a total basis, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Online non-food sales decreased 7.3 per cent in September, against a growth of 36.7 per cent in September 2020. This is below the 3-mth average decline of 4.0 per cent.

The fourth quarter will be defined by logistic challenges for companies as they hope to achieve strong retail sales during the Christmas period, the BRC said.

The trade body warned of higher prices to come, against a backdrop of a lack of drivers.

It urged the government to extend its visa scheme to allow more drivers to come to the UK from overseas. “Without swift action, customers face disruption and frustration this Christmas,” Dickinson added.