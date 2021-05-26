Cummings Confessional: Your bingo card ahead of former No.10 aide's Westminster tell-all

PM Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings is set to give evidence to a joint session of Parliament’s Health and Science Committees on Wednesday.

The aide who shot to global stardom (eds: please check) with a now infamous trip to the ruins of Barnard Castle in Northumberland during the height of ‘Lockdown One’ is expected to deliver bombshell allegations about his former boss’s Covid-19 decision making.

Read more: Dominic Cummings is the crazed ex-boyfriend threatening revenge

Amongst the accusations we’re expecting to hear are that the PM said “Covid is only killing 80-year-olds” and that he wanted to model his response at the start of the second wave to “the mayor of Jaws.”

Mayor Larry Vaughn famously kept Amity Island’s beaches open in the Spielberg spectacular, despite the presence of a host of great white sharks. It ended poorly.

Anyway, roll up, roll up, for the great Cummings bingo show, provided by the good people of City A.M.



Pick your five and tune in at 2pm for the show.

Eye test Hand grenade If you look closely at this diagram I brought along Flying monkeys Mainstream media Basic lack of understanding No, you misunderstand Remain-voting metropolitan elite For years, I have warned of the damage of pandemics Bubble babble Barnard Castle As I said in my blog The blob General Groves It’s not me, it’s him OODA Loop We should stop selecting leaders from a subset of Oxbridge egomaniacs with a humanities degree and a spell as spin doctor Actually the superforecaster had a point

Read more: Dominic Cummings to say PM said ‘Covid is only killing 80-year-olds’ to delay lockdown