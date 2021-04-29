Culture Corner: Your regular City arts round-up

As we look forward to the City reopening for business, we’re ready to start up our Culture Corner series again, pointing you in the direction of the best arts and culture within the Square Mile and championing the role of the arts within the business community.

So much is made possible when the culture, arts and business collide. It is at this intersection that we focus a lot of our projects and work and we believe that having artists on boards, on residencies in companies and in studios within businesses leads to innovation, wellbeing and quantifiable profitability.

Supporting the creative industries, and specifically artists, makes business sense, furthering the benefits of creativity across society. There are many ways to do this and each month I’ll bring a new perspective to this column. I look forward to you joining our #artistsonboards revolution.

Whats on?

Music

We’ve got you covered in the month of May, from comedy to quartets, rockstars and raconteurs.

Things are slowly unfurling with socially distanced concerts, gigs and performances opening up. Woop woop! This is such happy news, for the re-opening of society but also unleashing the economic potential of the creative world which has been so catastrophically hit over the last year. If you’re interested to understand more about the economic impact the last year has had for the creative industries you can read this report.

Legendary singer songwriter Paul Weller takes to the Barbican stage for his first live gig in two years on 15 May! With the backing of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in a performance curated and arranged by the multi-talented Jules Buckley and with special guests to be announced. For tickets to watch online click here.

The LSO has its first socially distanced live performance on 18 May at 3.30pm. ‘Innocence, experience and simply fabulous sounds’. A beautiful programme of Britten, Fauré & Dvořák. For tickets book here.

Nishla Smith, jazz singer and writer is driven by a desire to tell stories. Hear her on 19 May at 1pm performing with Tom Harries on piano.

This performance will be broadcast live as part of the City Music Foundation free lunchtime concert series from The Great Hall at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. There will also be a limited in-person audience (the first of the series!) abiding by all Covid guidelines in place at the time. Reserve your tickets online here.

Fidelio Orchestra Cafe reopens its London Live music season with a variety of top artists and delicious food and wine at affordable prices… see you there! Concerts restart on 18 May with the Consone Quartet performing in this beautifully curated, intimate space at 7.30pm and is followed by an optional three-course dinner.

Concert tickets are from £15 (the offer for under 30s is a 50% discount using the code UNDER30, aimed at making classical music more accessible.

• Tuesday 18 May – Consone Quartet

• Wednesday 19 May – pianist Patrick Hemmerlé

• Wednesday 26 May – Maxwell Quartet and clarinettist Anthony Friend

For tickets click here.

Comedy

Laughter is the best medicine which we all need more of… Opening 17 May with the NextUp Relaunch Party!, six stand up comics will be kickstarting the Pleasance’s new comedy season, including Priya Hall, Aisling Bea, MC Thanyia Moore and much, much more!

“We are delighted to be opening again,” says director Anthony Alderson. “Whilst we’re not at full capacity, I have no doubt the atmosphere will be electric. We have some really great shows in this season, the venue has been fully adapted to be covid safe, with an at table service from the bar for both food and drinks too. I can’t wait to be in a theatre space watching great work again.”

You won’t want to miss this: dust off your calendar, then click here for tickets and more info.

Theatre

Street Theatre, a new performing arts company, brings some of the capitals most talented performers to your doorstep. Street Theatre aims to support the Performing Arts community whilst making performances such as classical music, dance and acting more accessible to Londoners.

Performers include some of the most talented names in the business, including Georgina Castle, West End actress who has performed in Mamma Mia! and Dirty Dancing musicals, Opera singer Peter Edge who performed in La Boheme with Hampstead Garden Opera, talented Soprano Natasha Jouhl who has graced both the Royal Opera House and Glyndebourne and Araminta Wraith who was with the Scottish Ballet.





60 seconds with Raffaello Morales

I caught up with Raffaello Morales, conductor and founder of Fidelio Cafe and founder and music director of Fidelio Orchestra, a London-based ensemble which brings together students, professionals and semi-professional players. We talked about the role of music in the City of London, the role of businesses to support the arts and the importance of forging new pathways for the younger generation of creatives.

What was your vision for Fidelio Orchestra Cafe when you founded it?

My vision was to create a musical organisation which brings audience and performers together in a community that takes down the usual barriers that a concert hall can present. I think the concert hall is not for everybody – and if we want to make an effort to make music for everybody, then we need to find ways of communicating it and bringing music to the people rather than people to the music.

As a space and concept, it is beautifully intertwined with good food, great music in the heart of the City of London. Have you had a different audience to that of a concert hall? Do you find you are attracting a lot of city workers who might not otherwise go to a classical concert?

Before the pandemic one of the key business aspects of this project was its location; as a design & tech hub, it is full of young professionals who are both first timers to concerts and also seasoned concert goers. We are trying to develop a new audience among young professionals who can be persuaded there is a value in spending money on music. We are trying to make this a sustainable model for art in society.

Do you see the relationship between businesses and culture becoming more symbiotic through how the Fidelio project challenges the traditional approach to classical music performance and presentation?

The way the arts and music have funded themselves has always been a model heavily reliant on patronage. The Fidelio model is a way of trying to interpret what the lifestyle of the new middle class is and how to fit in with the demand of what people want to be involved with. The relationship between business and art has always been a relationship that has made the artist frustrated and the business person feel empowered, but thanks to that dynamic we have the best artistic creations of all time.

Fidelio tries to tackle the problem of whether there exists the possibility of creating a sustainable business model for music aside from patronage. We haven’t had any major funding or support so far, and the possibility of making audience and musicians solve this problem together is exciting. The relationship between business and the arts that we are forging is a more simple market mechanism where demand meets supply.

Your concerts are performed by top internationally performing artists. What do you think it is about your community that attracts the performer to play here?

One of our performers said “When I’m at the piano in your venue and I play, and I see the buses and the people walking out in front of me and I feel like what I’m doing is actually truer than reality going on outside.” The way the artists and the audience can share an artistic experience that feels truer than life that parades behind the window is a unique experience for both the performer and the audience.

One factor that has recently played in our favour and how we have managed to get such internationally renowned artists involved, is that we took a lot of risk to try and put on models that will be possible and safe. We seized the opportunity to confirm artists whose schedules were in flux.

What tangible benefits are there for city workers and companies to engage with concerts and musicians?

Individually, the experience one can get from associating musical experiences with personal life and circumstances can be incredibly moving and poignant, so for people who live a particularly stressful life this can provide a safe haven. At the company level, what we do here is all about community.

You are in a living room with friends, listening to music of the highest standard and you enjoy a social context that is all about taste. It makes you live a night out in a way that makes you feel far away from any commercial experience. You get to chat to the musicians, hear different life experiences and I think that’s unique. It’s like a public club!

What do you love most about your job?

The idea that I’m doing something for music and the continuation of music in the history of the world. This really keeps me going – it’s hard work, a real labour of love!

What change would you like to see in the Square Mile in 2021?

London is a great city for so many reasons, and it has grown in a way that makes it resemble a collection of separate villages growing independently – but all mimicking each other in a way. I would like this area of Farringdon to keep its identity and community and go back to being a vibrant community of new companies and innovation.