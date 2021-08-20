Can Bitcoin fix the financial problems of the last 50 years?

Crypto at a glance

It seems we’re in a week of birthdays!

Just a few days ago, our beloved fiat currency (that’s pounds, dollars, euros etc) that we use, moan about, fight over and aspire to accumulate, turned 50 years old. A half century of being on a non-commodity backed standard has allowed us to create new money pretty much whenever we need it which, in turn, has produced wealth and prosperity on a global scale.

As well as war, misery, wild economic cycles, inflationary pressures and crashing asset bubbles of course.

Everything has a cost. Even money printing.

In fact, over the last 50 years, so much money printing has happened globally that a hyperinflationary event is now a statistical certainty each and every year. No wonder we accept it as normal these days. It’s because it IS.

But it could be that fiat’s relatively short reign is under threat? Will it see through another 50 years? Many of us think not, but where we go from here is a fascinating discussion. Could Bitcoin lead the way? Could it be something else? Maybe. But money has always been a product of our latest technology so it seems certain it will play a part somewhere. For more on this and some fascinating facts and figures – check out this article.

But it’s not just fiat celebrating its birthday this week. Last year, I discovered that James Bowater (yes, he of Crypto AM’s founder and editor-at-large fame) and myself, share the exact same birthday. Well, one of us is slightly older, so let’s put it this way: one of us was born under a gold standard and one of us was born under a fiat standard.

In other words, one of us is older than our entire current global monetary system. And, either way, that’s a fascinating thought!

Have a great weekend!

JD

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,036,064,201,236.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 19 2021, at a price of $46,717.58 down from $44,801.19 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $46,970.76 and the daily low was $43,998.32.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,878.37. In 2019, it closed at $10,763.23.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $885.54 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.368 trillion and Facebook is $1.001 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $36,645,351,621 up from $31,052,421,500. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 52.82%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 70.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.04, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 66.92. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is censorship resistant money.” – Anthony Pompliano, American entrepreneur, investor, and host of The Pomp Podcast (formerly Off The Chain)

What they said yesterday

GOOD MORNING!



thinkin about gettin’ payment in #Bitcoin for shows and future business dealings.

Should be easier to do right ? — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) August 19, 2021

BREAKING: Cade Cunningham, the 1st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has signed an exclusive, multi-year partnership with crypto company @BlockFi.



As part of the deal, Cunningham is being paid 100% of his signing bonus in Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/UKsWZYajgB — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 19, 2021

