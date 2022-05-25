Crypto markets stable as investor sentiment recovers from recent lows

It’s been an undeniably difficult May in the financial markets, with crypto no exception.

The majority of leading cryptocurrencies are in the red as we approach June, with the recent collapse of the LUNA stablecoin adding to fears about inflation and the uncertain economic climate that are also plaguing investors in traditional stocks.

The markets do appear to have at least taken a welcome breather so far this week, with Bitcoin stabilising somewhat in the $28,000-30,500 range. The price of Bitcoin currently stands at around $29,700 at time of writing, up one per cent since this time yesterday.

This is reflected in the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index that measures investor sentiment, which has been stuck in the “fear” zone over the past month and dropped to its second-lowest recorded fear level of ‘8’ in the index’s history last week. The Fear and Greed Index has been live since February 1 2018, and has touched ‘8’ on only four previous occasions. The index has since recovered slightly, currently sitting at 11. They remain unusually low, but the recovery suggests that extreme bearish sentiment could be starting to wane.

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.261 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 23 2022, at a price of $29,098.91. The daily high yesterday was $30,590.59 and the daily low was $28,975.56.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $559.08 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.805 trillion and Tesla is $699.2 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $31.115 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.46%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 12, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.83. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 37.43. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“We are moving from a monetary system that unfairly transfers the productivity gains from technology to the rich and powerful through inflation, to one where the productivity gains will be shared by all. The earlier you understand the implications, the better.” Jef Booth, Author

What they said yesterday

They’ve got a point…

IMF chief: 'Coin' in the name #Bitcoin doesn't make it money.



Yeah, and "Monetary" in IMF doesn't make you an expert in money. pic.twitter.com/SykTxGA2u6 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 23, 2022

An important moment…

💥 5 years ago today, 50 startups tried to force a change to the #Bitcoin code and failed.



By users, for users, forever ✨ pic.twitter.com/6bW1JkQmKT — RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) May 23, 2022

Bitcoin is an educator…

I have enjoyed more than 20 years of public school education, from compulsory school to universities (business | law), and I have not learned what money actually is. You think this is coincidence? I think it's intentional. It took #Bitcoin to learn about our monetary system. — Carl ₿ MENGER ⚡️. (@CarlBMenger) May 23, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST