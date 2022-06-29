Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital falls into liquidation

Cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has succumbed to liquidation, becoming one of the early victims of the current downturn in the crypto markets.

Sky News reported today that insolvency of the Singapore-based company will be handled by global advisory specialist Teneo.

Three Arrows was established 10 years ago, while cryptocurrency was still in its infancy, by Kyle Davies and Su Zhu.

Alarm bells sounded earlier in June when digital assets broker Voyager Digital hinted it was looking at issuing a default notice relating to a loan believed to be valued at several hundred million dollars.