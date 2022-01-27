Coinme hires former FBI agent to keep up with ‘rapidly evolving’ regulation

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinme has hired a former FBI special agent as its first in-house lawyer, in a bid to keep on top of the “rapidly evolving global regulatory landscape” facing the crypto industry.

The Seattle-based crypto exchange said it had brought in veteran counter-fraud expert Tom Davis to serve as its first general counsel.

Coinme said it had hired an in-house lawyer to ensure it maintains “good standing” with regulators across the globe.

The hire comes as regulators worldwide have begun to crack down on cryptocurrencies.

Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme, said: “Since day one, we’ve been focused on doing things the right way, having secured the first state license for a cash-to-crypto kiosk service in the U.S.”

“With the addition of Tom Davis, we can expand upon our commitment to provide secure and trusted access to crypto amidst a rapidly evolving global regulatory landscape.”

Davis joins Coinme from his previous role at IBM, where he led the computing firm’s North American business unit focused on financial crimes and regulatory compliance.

The crypto firm’s decision to hire an in-house lawyer comes after one of Britain’s most senior judges said lawyers should get to grips with crypto.

Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos, said “every lawyer will require familiarity with the blockchain, smart legal contracts and cryptoassets” as he warned that “major development are imminent.”