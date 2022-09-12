Crypto bank SEBA launches Ethereum staking services

SEBA Bank has launched Ethereum staking services, enabling rewards to be earned on Ether.

The move is set to cater for what Zug-based SEBA describes as a growing demand from institutions to manage a range of digital asset yield use cases from staking to decentralised finance (DeFi).

Ethereum staking services enable clients to earn rewards on a monthly basis with adjustable lock up periods.

“The Ethereum merge is an anticipated and significant milestone for the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, delivering improvements for its users across the areas of security, scalability and sustainability,” explained Mathias Schütz, SEBA’s Head of Technology and Client Solutions.

“The launch of our Ethereum staking services will enable institutional investors to play a key role in securing the future of the network, via a trusted, secure and fully regulated counterparty. Our institutional grade staking services offer a comprehensive and fully integrated platform for earning rewards from investments across a range of leading PoS crypto networks.

“By launching support for Ethereum staking we continue to deliver our clients the cutting-edge technology that they need to stay apace with the rapidly evolving digital assets industry.”