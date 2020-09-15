Zumo is the UK’s first non-custodial, crypto wallet and payments platform. We’re on a mission to liberate the benefits of cryptocurrency for everyone.

We’ve built Zumo to give our users complete ownership of their crypto and make it work seamlessly and safely with traditional money.

The future of money feels uncertain this year and there’s never been a more important time to have complete custody and control of your assets.

Simple, Speedy, Secure

The Zumo app enables you to buy, send, store and spend cryptocurrency more easily and securely than ever before. Our wallet currently supports Bitcoin and Ethereum and GBP so you can top up and withdraw directly from your bank account. In the next few weeks we will launch our convertible debit card so you can seamlessly link between your crypto and traditional money.

We built Zumo to be as easy to use for first time crypto users as it is for crypto experts. Zumo’s patented technology is highly secure and encourages your traditional money and crypto to work together in unison. Choosing us is also considerably cheaper and much faster than current popular cryptocurrency platforms.

Zumo supports peer to peer, wallet to wallet payments that are extremely safe and secure. We have partnered with Modulr, a trusted fintech scale-up that is already working with over 100 financial leaders including Revolut and Sage, to supercharge our mission to radically improve the security, cost and speed of payments globally.

A Seamless Experience, Anywhere

With a roll out this year in the UK, and global expansion plans focused on emerging markets like South America, India and Africa, Zumo is focused on onboarding both first time users and experts alike into cryptocurrency by offering a seamless and user-friendly experience.

There are plans to introduce further blockchains and fiat currencies in the coming months with a focus on the most liquid and secure crypto assets. Keep an eye out for your favourite cryptocurrencies and get in touch via social media to tell us which currencies you would like to see on Zumo!

ZumoKit

As well as an intuitive wallet, we created ZumoKit, a Software Developer Kit (SDK) that enables developers to create their own crypto wallet using a highly secure wallet infrastructure. It’s completely free and customisable and, like our wallet, ZumoKit is built for people who are new to blockchain and self-declared experts.

Project teams that want to cut development time and costs can benefit from using ZumoKit to bring their community a new, white label secure wallet for their crypto token. Exchanges looking to give their users a non-custodial wallet option can also leverage the power of ZumoKit.

Smart Money, For Everyone

We’re not the only cryptocurrency wallet available in 2020 but Zumo stands out from the crowd. We’ve worked hard to offer a low barrier to entry for both experts and the “crypto curious”; a friendly UI, complete company transparency and an ever-expanding list of intuitive features, and we hope to take the true power of digital currency global. We want to make the future of smart money accessible to everyone!

Experience how easy it is to take control of your assets and become part of the future of smart money by downloading the Zumo App today, and visit our website at https://zumo.money for more information.