With Ziglu, users can instantly and effortlessly exchange their money into digital currencies, at competitive prices and monitor their balances in real-time. This is just the start, soon our customers will be able to make peer-to-peer payments in both fiat and digital currencies with fuller challenger features a short hop away

For the 99% not the 1%

During July, and into August, Bitcoin has seen significant growth after a period of price stablisation, many factors have influenced the price. However, amongst these many factors the huge COVID-19 fiscal stimulus occurring internationally has been a driving force. As interest in crypto rises, along with the price of not only Bitcoin but many cryptocurrencies, investors are starting to see the opportunities available; using crypto as a hedge against the rising inflation risk but also as an investment or alternative to saving bonds which are at historic lows.

With these catalysts and the general acceptance amongst major governments, central banks and banks more broadly, crypto is becoming more mainstream. Investors are now turning towards bitcoin, in particular as another method to diversify their portfolio. This is demonstrated by the growth of interest in cryptocurrencies, the FCA recently reported that 2.6 million UK people have bought crypto assets at some point in the past year, which is almost double than the year previous.

Ziglu has been designed to be used by both crypto enthusiasts and also these new entrants attracted to the potential who want to learn more about cryptocurrencies before committing larger sums of money. We have built a simple, intuitive user experience and exchange journey that is coupled with a low, transparent fee and no margin added on top. To encourage new entrants we have a minimum transaction amount of £1 which is one of the lowest available but for the heavy hitters we insure up £50,000 worth of crypto for each customer against cyber attacks.

Equal but different

At Ziglu we think all currencies, traditional and digital should be treated equally and equally accessible. Cryptocurrencies should be fully integrated into, not only financial services, but peoples day-to-day financial activity. Buying and selling any currency can be expensive, complex with hidden margins and fees. This is the problem we want to solve, so that customers can send and spend their money at a low, transparent cost regardless of currency or location. If we want cryptocurrencies to become a mainstream currency, customers must have the ability to spend crypto in real-time, Ziglu will soon offer this.

Most people who physically buy their foreign currency simply choose a provider based on a convenient location, often resulting in a poor exchange rate and charged high fees. Ziglu will be adding more currencies, both fiat and crypto to its platform, applying the same transparent, low fee and great user experience to foreign exchange as we have to crypto.

Security

Security is a priority and crypto is only as secure as the method chosen to store it. Ziglu has built a bank-grade, highly secure platform and app and insures 100% of customers’ total digital assets against cyber-attacks, up to the value of £50,000 and traditional currency is protected in a segregated account.

Truly customer-focused

‘Customer-focused’, one of the most overused phrases in finance and so often it is untrue. Ziglu is different, having launched on the 15th June, we received some feedback on our exchange journey, some of our customers felt that it could be more intuitive. By mid-July we have developed, robustly tested and released a new exchange journey.

We have all read the horror stories about customer service and the frustrations many experience trying to talk to an actual person not a chat bot. Ziglu has an in app chat function where you can ‘speak’ with a member of our customer service team. Some customers want to pick up the phone and talk to someone and with Ziglu you can do that too. Download the app and come and talk to us!

