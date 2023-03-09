Crypto AM founder and editor-at-large joins advisory board of digital asset investment platform Fineqia

James Bowater

Fineqia International Inc has unveiled James Bowater as a member of its advisory board.

Bowater is the founder and editor-at-large of Crypto AM as well as being the founder of Jade Vault – a secure physical storage solution for high-value assets.

As a member of Fineqia’s advisory board, the well-known industry figure will bring his extensive expertise in the crypto and blockchain industries to the table, working closely with the board and the executive team to help guide the company’s strategic direction, particularly in the areas of early-stage crypto and blockchain investments.

“We are thrilled to welcome James Bowater to our advisory board,” said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia.

“His experience and knowledge in the crypto and blockchain industries are invaluable to Fineqia as we continue to expand our investment offerings in these areas. We believe his insight will be instrumental in helping us identify and evaluate high-quality investment opportunities for our clients.”

James was crowned Blockchain Advisor of the Year 2022 at the prestigious AIBC awards in Malta.

Fineqia’s board of advisors and its members are not officers or directors of the company.

About Fineqia International Inc

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that primarily builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of Web 3, the next generation of the internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Toronto, London and Dubai, Fineqia’s portfolio of investments includes businesses that are at the forefront of tokenisation, blockchain technology, NFTs, crypto and fintech.