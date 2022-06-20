Croydon woman slapped with record £500 fine for watching TV without paying licence fee

A resident of Croydon has reportedly been fined close to £500 for watching television without having paid for her licence.

Londoner Tina Cumber was ordered to cough up £459 during a hearing at Stratford Magistrates Court, held on 8 June after it was established that the watcher her TV without holding a proper license.

The fine includes a £220 outright fine, costs that amount to £205 and £34 to fund victim services.

Cumber, of Canal Walk in Croyden, has been told she needs to start paying £40 per month from July.