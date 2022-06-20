Croydon woman slapped with record £500 fine for watching TV without paying licence fee

By:

A resident of Croydon has reportedly been fined close to £500 for watching television without having paid for her licence.

Londoner Tina Cumber was ordered to cough up £459 during a hearing at Stratford Magistrates Court, held on 8 June after it was established that the watcher her TV without holding a proper license.

The fine includes a £220 outright fine, costs that amount to £205 and £34 to fund victim services.

Cumber, of Canal Walk in Croyden, has been told she needs to start paying £40 per month from July.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.