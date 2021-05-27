Crowds flood London's Chinatown for no-questions-asked Covid vaccines

People flooded the streets of Chinatown this afternoon after an online message board for Chinese speakers advertised free Covid-19 jabs, where people did not need to present any documents.

The jabs were not bookable by appointment, instead, people were urged to turn up – without anticipating the scale of the crowds.

Those seeking a vaccination did not need a proof of address or any NHS records, undocumented migrants were also welcomed.

The tightly-packed crowd formed a queue for a vaccine bus that was available from noon until 5pm, for today only, according to the Chinese Information and Advice Centre website.

“You DO NOT need to have: NHS number any proof of address personal identification Undocumented migrants also welcomed Stay safe! Get vaccinated!” the message said.

