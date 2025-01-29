Crew Clothing plans to open at least 20 stores in 2025

Crew Clothing has revealed plans to open at least 20 stores across the UK this year.

The fashion retailer announced its intention to expand further after the brand added 15 new locations over the course of 2024.

That flurry of openings included a new store in Paddington, a move which marked the company’s return to central London.

The expansion news comes as Crew Clothing revealed its total Christmas sales increased by 45 per cent while its online revenue surged by 70 per cent.

Its sales in its stores rose by 22 per cent while third party revenue grew by 34 per cent.

Crew Clothing added that its fourth quarter total like-for-like sales increased by 17 per cent.

It also achieved record-breaking Black Friday sales after a 23 per cent uplift.

Crew Clothing is a ‘long-standing champion of the British high street’

The company said: “Crew Clothing remains committed in driving every aspect of the omnichannel model which continues to yield consistent positive results.

“With the expansion of Crew’s product offering, the brand has seen increased appetite with new customers throughout 2024, whilst maintaining a loyal base of returning shoppers.

“Crew Clothing is a long-standing champion of the British high street and continues to invest in its retail portfolio.

“The brand opened 15 new stores in 2024, with momentum set to continue in 2025 with the opening of at least 20 new stores in the new year.

“Stores in Kendal and Keswick are confirmed alongside a number of exciting new refits. The expansion further solidifies the brand as a key player in the retail sector.”

It added: “With strong results, a clear growth strategy, and unwavering support for British retail and sports, Crew Clothing is well-positioned for further success in 2025.”

The latest figures come after City AM reported in July last year that Crew Clothing achieved a record pre-tax profit of £15.5m in 2023, up from £11m.

The increase was driven by strong sales growth, with turnover increasing to £117m in 2023, up from £101m in the year before.