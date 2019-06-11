Tuesday 11 June 2019 9:55 am
Crest Nicholson reports profit slump on Brexit uncertainty
Crest Nicholson reported a fall in profits this morning as Brexit uncertainty kept house prices flat across the south of England.
Basic earnings per share were 20.2p, down 12 per cent. The dividend per share remained the same at 11.2p, the company said in its half-year results.
The company announced earlier this year that chief executive Patrick Bergin would be replaced by boss of rival firm Galliford Try in September.
CMC Markets analyst David Madden said: “Last October, Crest Nicholson issued a profit warning due to slowing sales in south east England and London.
“Like many of its rivals, the group complained that the uncertainty surrounding Brexit has prompted some potential buyers to hold off on such a big financial outlay.
“In late January, the company posted a 15 per cent fall in annual pre-tax profit. Even though revenue increased by 9 per cent the operating margin dropped from 20.3 per cent to 16.7 per cent. Higher material costs and skill shortages are a problem across the sector.
“Given that the stock is well-off the low’s that were achieved post the profit warning in October, it seems that investors have now accepted the new pace at which the company is operating.”
