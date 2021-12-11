Credit Suisse wants access to staff personal mobiles

Switzerland’s biggest bank has asked staff to allow their employer access to their personal mobile phones and other devices if used for work communication with clients or colleagues, according to reports.

The controversial new policy by Credit Suisse has raised concerns about privacy, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the news.

As the bank does not provide its employees with corporate devices the new policy includes an expectation that Credit Suisse workers do not delete any relevant messages from their personal phones.

The bank offers a discounted corporate plan to its staff instead. As part of the updates to its global policy on electronic communications, the bank says it may access, monitor or review any device covered by this plan though it added that any access to private devices would be limited to the purposes set out by the company.

Privacy concerns spiked by this news will not be unprecedented. The bank has previously been at the centre of a corporate espionage scandal which saw senior staff followed.

The news also follows reports that the bank’s chair António Horta-Osório broke Swiss quarantine rules earlier this week, to fly in and out of the country within three days.