CPS charges former Entain execs over alleged bribery

The CPS has charged 11 individuals linked to gambling services in Turkey

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has charged 11 individuals, including five former Entain executives, with several offences, including bribery and conspiracy to defraud, in connection with its investigation into the company’s former Turkish business.

Commenting in a press statement, CPS’s chief crown prosecutor, Hannah von Dadelsze, confirmed that it was authorised to prosecute 11 individuals for seven offences.

The alleged offences include bribery, conspiracy to defraud, fraudulent trading, cheating the public revenue, evasion of income tax, acting as a director of a company while undischarged bankrupt, and perverting the course of justice.

She stated: “These offences relate to the provision of gambling services in Turkey between 2011 and 2018.”

The CPS worked closely with HMRC officers, who carried out this investigation, and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with London-listed Entain in November 2023.

Probe into Entain’s Turkish business

The probe into Entain’s Turkish-facing business, which it sold in 2017, focused on alleged bribery offences that occurred between July 2011 and December 2017.

As part of the DPA, Entain agreed to pay £585m in penalties and disgorge profits, £20m to charity, and £10m to cover HMRC’s legal costs.

In October 2024, it was reported that the CPS was offering plea discussions with suspects from Entain as it prepared to make charging decisions.

On Thursday, the CPS revealed its decision by charging 11 individuals, many of whom worked for GVC Holdings, the former parent company of the gambling firm Entain.

Read more UK businesses set to face tougher compliance over fraud

Those charged include Lee Michael Feldman, the former chairman of GVC Holdings, Kenneth Jack Alexander, former CEO of GVC Holdings, Richard Quentin Mortimer Cooper, a former director, Alexander MacAngus, former CEO of Payen, Robert Douglas Edwin Dowling, former CEO of The Conexus Group.

James Patrick Humberstone, Scott William Masterton, Caroline Patricia Roe, Raymond Matthew Smart, Richard Anthony Raubitschek-Smith and Robert Grant Hoskin.

Entain has not been charged.

Commenting on the matter, a statement from Entain said it “notes the third-party charging decisions announced by the UK Crown Prosecution Service today. The company has not been charged, and none of the individuals charged are currently employed by the company or its group.”

“The company entered into a DPA with the CPS in December 2023, which, subject to continued compliance with its terms, resolved the HMRC investigation insofar as it concerned the company and its group.”

“The company has no further comment to make in respect of these matters, which are the subject of ongoing criminal proceedings and reporting restrictions,” it added.

The first hearing in this case is scheduled for 6 October 2025 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

This is a developing story.